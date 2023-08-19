Spencerport American Legion holds concert to prevent veteran suicides

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. — The Spencerport American Legion is holding a concert on Saturday to raise funding and awareness for preventing veteran suicides.

Bands will perform at the Spencerport American Legion Post 330 at 691 Trimmer Road. It runs from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The music lineup includes Shotgun Pauly, North of 40, Rich & Rebecca, Patrick Glantz, The Remakes, Mr. Monkey, Joey Allen, and John Akers. There will also be a craft fair and auction.

Tickets are $20 and VIP tickets with front row access, a t-shirt, and more are $45. Half of the proceeds will be donated to Pawsitive For Heroes, which provides service dogs for veterans. You can learn more about the concert here.