Spencerport boy’s handmade Bills bracelet makes it to rookie Keon Coleman’s official photo

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. — Logan Bittner, a 10-year-old die-hard Bills fan from Spencerport, is on cloud nine on Monday thanks to Buffalo Bills rookie Keon Coleman.

Logan wrote a letter to Keon welcoming him to the Buffalo Bills. He also included some Bills friendship bracelets to spread the love.

In Coleman’s official rookie picture, he’s wearing Logan’s bracelet! Logan couldn’t believe it.

“I made them and hoped that they’d get to them and not really thinking they’d get to them,” Logan said.

In his letter, Logan wrote that he hopes to meet Coleman at training camp at St. John Fisher this summer. News10NBC sure hopes he gets a special meet and greet.