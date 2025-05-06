Spencerport Fireman’s Carnival implements new security measures after last year’s disruptions

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. – New security protocols will be in place for this year’s Spencerport Fireman’s Carnival.

After disruptions last year, the carnival grounds will be fenced. Bag checks will occur at the two entrances, and no backpacks, duffel bags, or drawstring bags will be allowed.

Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is at least 21 years old.

This year’s carnival runs from June 4 through June 7.

