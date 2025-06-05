Spencerport Firemen’s Carnival implements new security measures after fights last year

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. – New security protocols have been implemented at the Spencerport Firemen’s Carnival this year following issues with fights at last year’s event.

Several police agencies responded to fights on the final day of the carnival last year. To enhance safety, organizers have introduced fencing around the perimeter with a main entrance off the parking lot and a second entrance off Martha Street. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is at least 21 years old and must show ID at the entrance.

“This is something that the community enjoys. They expect and they look forward to,” said Aaron Baker, the carnival’s chairman. “Part of what we want the community to enjoy is just having a sense of security, being able to come to an event where they’re not looking over their shoulder or having to worry about their safety. So that was paramount to us this year, really increasing our security presence,” Baker said.

Baker mentioned that last year, some families asked police to escort them to their cars due to safety concerns. Valor Security Group and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department will be on-site throughout the carnival to assist as needed.

Additionally, funds from previous carnivals have been used to purchase a new mechanical CPR machine, known as a LUCAS device.

“And what that enables a first responder to do is if someone’s suffering a cardiac event, we’re able to respond — deploy this device on them and that gives them manual chest compressions,” Baker said.

The carnival runs through Saturday night, with food stands, beer stands, and rides open until 10 p.m. on weekdays and from noon to midnight on Saturday. Attendance is free, but ride tickets must be purchased.

