ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday night New York State Police responded to Potter Road in the town of Osceola, Lewis County for a reported fatal snowmobile crash.

A snowmobile driven by Dean J. Beck, 49, from Spencerport, was traveling south on Potter Road snowmobile trail when he went off a sharp curve, down a steep embankment, and hit a tree. He was thrown from the snowmobile and pronounced dead at the scene.