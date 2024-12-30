Spencerport middle school student is facing charges related to bullying

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. — A student in Spencerport is facing criminal charges for allegations of bullying.

Greece Police announced that the Cosgrove Middle School student is facing one count of aggravated harassment. Police didn’t release the student’s because of the student’s age.

The Spencerport Central School District said the charge is related to off-campus bullying but the bullying happened on campus as well.

“This latter point is important to make, given the complexities of bullying and how it often interconnects between home and school,” said the statement from Superintendent Ty Zinkiewich.

The statement continues:

“For the school incident, we have pursued every action within our authority, consulting with law enforcement and conducting a DASA investigation led by a third-party law firm that specializes in school law. This investigation has been submitted to the impacted families and New York State Education Department, and consequences have been administered.”

“Concerning behaviors must be addressed, whether at home or school, and the only way to see change is by collectively working together. Please consider this situation as an opportunity to talk with your children about appropriate behaviors, misuse of social messaging apps, and reporting any bullying or safety issues to a trusted adult.”