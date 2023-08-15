Spencerport teacher accused of sending sexually explicit materials to girls appears in federal court

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Ian Milam posed as a high school student and sent sexually explicit photos and videos to at least two girls ages 11 and 12 on Snapchat.

He’s then accused of convincing the girls to send pictures of themselves back to him. He appeared in court today for a detention hearing, but he and his attorney waived it for the time-being. Meaning, he’ll remain behind bars for now.

Milam has been an elementary and middle school teacher in the Spencerport Central School District for the last five years.

He was most recently a sixth-grade math teacher at Cosgrove Middle School. Prosecutors say he used the Snapchat usernames of “matteckler” and “mikeywikey37” to contact the young girls involved in this case.

Police are asking parents, particularly in Spencerport, to check with their kids to see if there could be any other victims who communicated with him while he was using those user names.

If you think your child has, you’re asked to call the FBI at 585-279-0085.

Since Milam waived his detention hearing today, he’ll remain behind bars until at least October 16, which is when his next court date is.

In court, his attorney said they want to review the evidence against him to decide whether to take the case to trial or talk about a plea deal with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

