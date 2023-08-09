Spencerport teacher charged with production, receipt and possession of child porn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday that Ian Milam, 37, of Pittsford, was arrested and charged with production, receipt, and possession of child pornography and transfer of obscene material to a minor. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan K. McGuire, who is handling the case, said that on May 3, 2023, the Greece Police Department received a report that a sexually explicit video was discovered on a 12-year-old girl’s phone. The girl allegedly received the video from her friend, an 11-year-old girl (Minor Victim 1). Further investigation found that Snapchat accounts with usernames “matteckler” and “mikeywikey37” had been contacting the two minor girls.

Search warrants executed on the Snapchat accounts with the usernames “matteckler” and “mikeywikey37” were traced to defendant Milam, who allegedly posed as a high school student in the Spencerport School District and sent sexually explicit photos and videos to Minor Victim 1. Milam is also accused of manipulating Minor Victim 1 into sending a photo via Snapchat of herself in a tank top. Investigators also uncovered numerous sexually explicit conversations between “matteckler” or “mikeywikey37”and other Snapchat users who appeared to be minors, including Minor Visit 2, a 12-year-old girl. Milam is also accused of coercing Minor Victim 2 to send sexually explicit photos to him.

Milam is sixth grade math teacher at Cosgrove Middle School, within the Spencerport School District.

If any members of the public have information regarding this defendant or the Snapchat accounts “matteckler” or “mikeywikey37,” please contact the FBI at (585) 279-0085.

Milam made a court appearance on Wednesday and is being held pending a detention hearing on August 14, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.