Sportscaster Jim Nantz will inducted into Hill of Fame on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Legendary CBS sportscaster Jim Nantz, who has announced for professional football, golf, and basketball along with NCAA men’s basketball, will be honored on Wednesday.

He will become the 46th inductee into the Hill of Fame at Oak Hill. Nantz will be inducted at 3 p.m. on his birthday. The ceremony will celebrate his iconic broadcasting calls and commitment to sports journalism.

“We are excited to add Jim Nantz to a distinguished list of recipients,” said Hill of Fame Chairman Bill Westerfeld. “He possesses a certain intangible quality which is always uplifting for those consuming his broadcasts. He has a gift for connecting the competition he is calling to every listener and viewer, and Jim elevates the contributions of those around him while inspiring excellence.”

Past inductees to the Hill of Fame include legendary golfers Ben Hogan, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sörenstamm, and Nancy Lopez.