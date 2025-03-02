SPoT Coffee closes East Ave. location

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After 25 years, SPoT Coffee on East Avenue has closed its doors for the last time.

The coffee shop, located right across from the News10NBC studios, served as a community gathering spot for coffee lovers of all ages and backgrounds.

SPoT Coffee’s president & CEO, Anton Ayoub, cited a decline in sales as the reason for the closure.

The Buffalo-based chain said goodbye to its Rochester patrons for the last time at 4 p.m. on Sunday, expressing gratitude for the community’s support and the memories shared over the years.

In response, the community turned out in full force.

Employees noted that the café was packed all day with people showing their support on its final day.

Customers expressed their sadness at losing a place that brought together a diverse group of people.

Samuel Jones, a customer, shared, “I think when you look around SPoT, you see, like, every culture in here, every age group. You look around and people are coming in here, you got college students come here to do their homework, we’re here doing spiritual work.”

Norah Krantz, an employee, reflected on her time at SPoT Coffee, saying, “I’ve been here my entire time since I was a freshman at college. And now I’m graduating in a couple months. So it’s kind of… it’s pretty weird.”

Currently, it is unclear what will happen to the space SPoT Coffee occupied.

