Spot Coffee temporarily closed after 14 violations, 1 critical

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – News10NBC received a copy of the health inspection and have a clearer understanding of why the Monroe County Public Health Department ordered Spot Coffee on East Avenue to temporarily close.

Of the 14 violations found in the restaurant, one of them was critical. The critical violation was mouse droppings found in flour. More mouse droppings were found in many other places, including in dry ingredient bins, on floors and shelves, on the coffee service counter, and even on the mezzanine railing and tabletops.

Mice appear to have chewed through boxes and insulation. Drain flies were also found. Spot Coffee won’t open again until it passes another inspection.