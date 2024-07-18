Spotted Lanternfly confirmed in Finger Lakes

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets announced on Thursday that it has detected the Spotted Lanternfly (SLF) in the grape-growing region of the Finger Lakes. Department inspectors from the Division of Plant Industry confirmed the presence of SLF in Romulus following reports it received from its partners at the Integrated Pest Management Program at Cornell University.

Since the first detection of SLF in New York on Staten Island in 2020, the Department of Agriculture and Markets has been working closely with its partners statewide to slow the spread of this invasive insect. It has since been reported in all New York City boroughs, Long Island, and several areas in Upstate New York; however, this is the first detection in proximity to commercial vineyards in the Finger Lakes.

Over the next few weeks, the Department will conduct a thorough survey of Romulus and the surrounding area. It also encourages grape growers and residents to report sightings to the Department.

The Department is also urging any travelers to the area to thoroughly inspect vehicles, luggage gear, and all outdoor items for SLF. If SLF adults are found, travelers should report and destroy them.

SLF is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 100 plant species, including tree-of-heaven, and plants and crops that are critical to New York’s agricultural economy, such as grapevine, apple trees, and hops.

The estimated total economic impact of invasive insects in the United States exceeds $70 billion per year, and if not contained, SLF could have an impact on New York State of at least $300 million annually, mainly on the grape and wine industry, which ranks third in the country in production. SLF also has the potential to significantly hinder the quality of life and recreational activities due to the honeydew and the swarms of insects it attracts.

Learn more on the Department’s website here.