Spring activities take a hit as rain continues to drench local golf courses and Little League fields

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. – We’re two months into spring and the rain will not go away, largely impacting spring activities. At Cragie Brae Golf Club in Scottsville, you might usually see dozens of golfers this time of year but that’s not the case this year.

“Leagues are cancelling. We don’t get a lot of extra play, trying to keep up cutting grass which is hard to do in the rain,” said Noel Stevenson, a groundskeeper at the club.

Stevenson says maintaining the course has been a challenge this year.

“A lot of wet spots, areas we can’t mow. So you get longer grass, and then you get people that aren’t familiar with the course that drive through those areas and create more of a mess for you to clean up,” Stevenson said.

He says business is down nearly 50% this season. But this isn’t just a problem for golf courses. Several local little leagues have also had their seasons upended by the rain.

“We’ve had a total of 7 or 8 games that we were scheduled to play, and I think we got through three, maybe four of them,” said Jeremy Andrzejewski, president of Webster Little League.

Andrzejewski says current field conditions are a safety risk.

“So you’re going to go ahead and see. We have the tarp that keeps the ground dry underneath, right. The clay dry underneath. But as you’ll see, if I lift this up, it doesn’t matter. It’s all soaked under there,” Andrzejewski said.

The weather could even effect the players’ chances of making the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

“In order to qualify, you need to play a certain amount of games as a player,” said Andrzejewski. “So that’s the challenge.”

Andrzejewski says they want to make sure the kids get games in so they can qualify.

Local little leagues have been in contact with each other, trying to find a way to get the season back on track. One of the ways they plan on doing that is with double-headers.

Just like the little leagues, the Rochester Red Wings are also dealing with the rain this season, having to postpone ten games so far.

Rain isn’t abnormal this time of year, but both Cragie Brae and Webster Little League say they’re not used to these conditions at this point in the season.

