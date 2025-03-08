First Alert Weather: Spring fever on the way for Western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was less than a week ago that Rochester had temperatures only in the single digits, but the warmest weather of the season is heading our way! The next 24 hours will be seasonable chilly with temperatures in the 20s tonight and reaching into the lower 40s for Sunday. In addition, there could be a few wet flurries or a snow shower for Sunday morning. However, all of our model projections are for noticeably warmer weather arriving for Monday and Tuesday. In fact, Tuesday could bring a high temperature into the lower 60s. The only negative aspect of the forecast will be a gusty wind time to time.

Stay tuned to News10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.