Springsteen cancels September shows, including at Syracuse dome

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Bruce Springsteen’s first time performing at Syracuse University in decades will have to wait a little longer.

The rocker announced on his website Wednesday night that he’s being treated for peptic ulcer disease and doctors have recommended he postpone the rest of this month’s shows.

Springsteen and the E Street Band are on this tour’s second U.S. leg. They were scheduled to play Albany on Sept. 19. They performed in Buffalo in February, skipping over Rochester, which usually gets a Springsteen appearance every tour.

Last month, a two-night stop in Philadelphia was postponed for a couple of days because of illness, though no specifics were given.

According to Springsteen’s website, ticketholders will receive information on rescheduled dates for these shows.