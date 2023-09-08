Square outage creates problems for small businesses

A major issue Thursday for small business owners across the country and here in the Rochester area: Square has been experiencing a nationwide outage.

Square is the software that a lot of small businesses use for people to pay by credit card. It’s what they use at Finesse Barber and Beauty on West Ridge Road in Rochester.

You’ve probably seen it before. Phones or tablets act as payment registers.

On Thursday, the Finesse owner had to ask customers to go get cash, since Square was down. and he says the company never alerted him that there was a problem.

“I restarted my modem thinking my internet wasn’t up and running properly. then when I figured that wasn’t the problem, I kept closing Square, kept swiping up on it. It just wasn’t working for me at all,” said Tykim Whisonant, owner of Finesse Barber and Beauty.

News10NBC heard from several other business owners tonight, locally and around the country. Many had to turn customers away, and some closed early.

Brook DeConinck, owner of The Old Farm Market on Gates Greece Townline Road, posted on our Facebook that Square” they “closed the customer service line and wouldn’t help. I had to close 2 hours early and turn away customers paying with card because the system wouldn’t load. Square never sent out an email about the issues.”

We’re also hearing about issues with CashApp.

Company officials with CashApp and Square say they’re aware of the issues and are actively investigating to fix them.