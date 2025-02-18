St. John Fisher University adds new degree program for next academic year

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — St. John Fisher University is launching a new degree program in the fall within the School of Arts and Sciences.

They will begin offering a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in human services, with courses focusing in on an understanding of families and public health policies.

This new program will bring in faculty from the university’s psychology, public health, sociology, political science and anthropology programs.

Dr. Matt Bereza, a psychology professor and chair of the Behavioral Sciences Division in the school said the integrative, collaborative and innovative curriculum are distinct features of the degree.

“Fisher is uniquely positioned to offer an outstanding education in human services because of its interdisciplinary approach and commitment to real-world, systems-based learning,” said Bereza. “The curriculum is designed to prepare students to effectively manage cases and influence community change.”

Graduates of the program will be ready for jobs such as a case manager in mental health centers, substance abuse treatment facilities, community health organizations and government agencies.

