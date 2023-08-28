St. John Fisher Dining ranked #1 in New York, #5 in U.S.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – For the sixth year in a row, St. John Fisher University’s Fisher Dining Services has maintained the number 1 spot as the Best College Food in New York, according to Niche.com’s 2024 rankings. They ranked number five in the nation this year.

Niche.com rankings recognize colleges and universities who offer outstanding campus resources across its footprint, including classrooms, labs, housing, food, and recreation.

Fisher ranked number 2 in New York’s Best College Campuses and Best College Dorms categories, and academic programs including nursing, accounting and finance, and education all secured top ten spots.

See Fisher’s full ranking profile here: https://www.niche.com/colleges/st-john-fisher-university/rankings.

