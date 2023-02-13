St. John Fisher holds Very Beary Brunch to prep for dance-a-thon

PITTSFORD, N.Y. St. John Fisher is getting ready for its annual dance-a-thon, known as Teddi Dance for Love Week!

On Monday, the Teddi Committee hosted its Very Beary Brunch, officially marking the countdown to the 24-hour dance-a-thon. The event raises money for Camp Good Days and Special Times.

It’s named after Teddi Mervis, the founder’s daughter who died of cancer. She’s the inspiration for many programs that have come out of Camp Good Days and Special Times.



“There is so much love in the building, so much happiness,” said Allie Klonowski, chair of the 41st annual Teddi Dance for Love. “Everyone’s smiling the full 24 hours, singing their heart out, dancing their heart out. it’s the best event ever.”

The 24-hour dance marathon starts this Friday. Last year dancers raised more than $100,000. They hope to do the same this weekend.