St. John Fisher students raise over $100K for kids with cancer in 24-hour ‘Teddi Dance for Love’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Students at St. John Fisher College spent their weekend dancing for a cause at the “Teddi Dance for Love,” a 24-hour dance marathon aimed at raising money for children with cancer.

Dozens of students participated in the event, which benefits Camp Good Days and Special Times. The event also supports the Teddi Project, which sends campers to Disney World to experience the joy of childhood.

Grayce Trimboli, chair of the event, explained, “The Teddi Dance for Love is a 24-hour dance marathon that benefits Camp Good Days and Special Times, which is a camp for kids who are struggling with cancer or their families are affected by cancer as well.”

The Teddi Project is named after Elizabeth “Teddi” Mervis, a young girl with a brain tumor. Her father established the camp to give back. Although Teddi passed away in 1982, her legacy continues to support children facing similar challenges.

Connor McGee, a former camper who now serves as a counselor, shared his motivation:

“I want to provide the chance for future campers that the students here at Saint John Fisher provided for me.”

This year’s dance honored Ethan Ernest Rivard, a former camper who passed away in July 2023 at the age of 20. His parents, Natalie and Tom Rivard, emphasized how important the camp was to Ethan.

“He made it to camp,” they said, recalling how the prospect of attending camp motivated him through surgery and recovery.

Last year, the dance raised over $100,000. This year, the final fundraising count exceeded expectations, reaching $100,255, surpassing their goal.

