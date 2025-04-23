St. John Fisher University celebrates community partnerships at engagement event

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – The 12th Annual Community Engagement Celebration took place at St. John Fisher University, recognizing community partners, students, and faculty for their positive impact on the community.

“Learning, our students are learning. And as they go out into the real world, they’re able to use these skills, but also more importantly, they’re able to understand our social causes, the root of those social causes, and how they can impact our community in a positive way,” Dr. Wanda Cooper said.

Mayor Evans and County Executive Adam Bello attended the event.

