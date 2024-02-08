St. John Fisher University given generous donation for library renovation

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — St. John Fisher University is getting a generous gift to support the renovation of its Lavery Library.

Betsy Ullrich donated $1 million in honor of her late husband, Dr. Christopher Ullrich. The library’s new atrium space will wear his name when it opens in 2025.

Ullrich graduated from Fisher in 1972 with a chemistry degree. He went on to have a successful career in radiology. He died in 2021.

The multi-million dollar Lavery Library renovation is the biggest capitol project in the University’s history.