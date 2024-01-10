St. John Fisher University is getting men’s and women’s NCAA hockey team

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — St. John Fisher University will welcome a men’s and women’s hockey team in 2025, the university announced on Wednesday.

The Rochester Ice Center on Lyndon Road in Fairport will be home rink for the two NCAA Division III teams. While NCAA-level hockey will be new to campus, hockey at the club level isn’t. Fisher’s club hockey team won the American Division Championship at the AAU College Hockey Tournament in March 2023.

The university says its currently recruiting student-athletes to start in the fall of 2025 semester. It’s still working to hire a coaching staff and finalize the team’s conference affiliation.

The roster will be between 25 and 30 students on both the men’s and women’s teams. With the addition, the total number of NCAA Division III teams at Fisher will rise to 26.

“This is an exciting time at Fisher and expanding our intercollegiate athletic offerings to reflect the growing interest in hockey adds to that excitement,” said Fisher’s athletics director Bob Ward.