St. John Fisher University names new head coach of women’s basketball team

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — St. John Fisher University has announced its new women’s head basketball coach is Sarah Cartmil.

Cartmil is taking over at Fisher after being at Fredonia State since 2018. During her time at Fredonia State, she helped guide the program to two SUNYAC playoff appearances.

“I’m incredibly grateful and excited for the opportunity to serve as the head coach at St. John Fisher,” Cartmil said.

