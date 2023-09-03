St. John Fisher University welcomes new freshmen during move-in day

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Our local colleges and universities are wrapping up move-ins and orientations.

St. John Fisher University welcomed its new freshmen class on Saturday. The university’s newest Cardinals had some help moving their things into their dorms.

News10NBC talked to an incoming baseball player about why Fisher ended up being his choice for college.

“Baseball has been a big factor of mine, and honestly, the campus here is just unmatched,” says Breandan Bucello. “I know the food is pretty good, but to me, it’s really campus life here. I’ve heard so many good things about it. I know baseball, they’re getting a new facility here, and I’m really looking forward to here.”

Freshmen will participate in workshops and small group seminars this weekend, before classes start on Monday.