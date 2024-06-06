St. Joseph’s Neighborhood Center celebrates 30th anniversary

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — St. Joseph’s Neighborhood Center celebrated its 30th anniversary with a special event featuring a familiar face from News10NBC.

Deanna Dewberry was there, dressed as an angel, The event is the organization’s only fundraiser each year, and proceeds directly support the medical and mental health care provided to the center’s patients, clients, and neighbors.

“We provide primary care … Serve the whole person,” said Jennifer Sahrle of St. Joseph’s Neighborhood Center.

Nearly 1,500 patients were helped last year alone by St. Joseph’s Neighborhood Center.