St. Joseph’s Neighborhood Center hosts auction to support local uninsured people

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The St. Joseph’s Neighborhood Center held its annual tasting and auction on Wednesday night at the Temple B’rith Kodesh to support local uninsured and underinsured people.

St. Joseph’s provides medical and mental health care across Rochester. This year, the center’s first mobile outreach and engagement vehicle was unveiled.

“100% of the proceeds go toward providing healthcare for the uninsured and underinsured in the Rochester and Monroe County community,” said Jennifer Sahrle, executive director of St. Joseph’s Neighborhood Center. “We serve about 1,600 people with about 6,000 units of service each year and we provide primary care, specialty care, chiropractic, massage therapy. We try to be a one-stop shop for those in need.”

News10NBC’s Deanna Dewberry was the emcee at the event.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI