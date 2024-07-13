St. Mary’s Church celebrates 190 years Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — St. Mary’s Church is celebrating its 190th anniversary with a mass at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by a parish photograph and a reception in the church’s gardens,, all at 15 St. Mary’s Place.

Rochester was incorporated as a city on April 28, 1834, and just a few months later St. Mary’s first mass was celebrated on July 13.

St. Mary’s has been in the heart of downtown Rochester since 1834. The site, on Washington Square Park, has been home to a convent, rectory, orphanage, women’s shelter, school and Parish of the Deaf.

Parish historian Suzanne Schnittman reflects: “St. Mary’s Church, like the City of Rochester, prides itself on our long and steady history, our active service to all of our citizens and our dedication to the legacy of our people. Our contribution to the community’s outreach programs, cultural beauty and dedication to improving lives is reflected in the church tower that lights up our city day and night. That light and our welcome to all residents is an icon that has endured for 190 years!”

Sr. Joan Sobala SSJ, pastoral assistant from 1982-1998, states: “Whenever St. Mary’s seemed to falter, and there were such times in its history, people emerged who made it turn around. These people included parishioners, priests, sisters and staff members with a great variety of talents. They had conviction that, at St. Mary’s, God could be found, and people could be stirred into new life as a faith community. And so, it has been.”

Also planned for this year are a Voices of Women Program at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 22, highlighting women leaders at St. Mary’s in the 1980s and ’90s; and a stained glass window tour at 11 a.m. Oct. 5.