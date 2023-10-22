St. Paul Blvd. Firehouse hosts annual Community Open House

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – The St. Paul Blvd. Fire Department in Irondequoit hosted their annual Community Outreach and Fire Prevention Day on Saturday. It is one of the largest fire prevention events held by a fire department, averaging about 2,000 visitors every year.

Attendees learned fire prevention and safety tips, while meeting firefighters and exploring fire trucks. There were hands-on activities and raffles, along with refreshments.

There was a push to recruit volunteer firefighters and EMS providers this year as well.