Stabbing victim drives to hospital from Mark Street event, police investigate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester police are searching for the person who stabbed a man on the city’s northeast side.

Officers said a man with a stab wound walked into Rochester General Hospital around 7:10 p.m. on Friday. The man said he was stabbed at an event on Mark Street and drove himself to the hospital.

Police said the injury was minor, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

