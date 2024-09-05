Tickets now on sale: Star electric violinist Lindsey Stirling to perform in Rochester this November

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — America’s Got Talent star and viral violinist Lindsey Stirling will take the stage at the Kodak Center this November.

The multi-platinum artist will be in Rochester on Friday, Nov. 22 and the show starts at 8 p.m. You can get tickets here.

Stirling’s performances on her tour will incorporate dancing, acrobatics, and holiday songs. Her YouTube channel with elaborate performances on electric violin helped her to rise to fame.