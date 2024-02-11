Starbucks responds to judge’s conclusion that the chain violated labor law in WNY, Penfield

Starbucks is responding after a National Labor Relations Board judge concluded the coffee chain violated federal labor law in Western New York.

The judge decided Starbucks illegally disciplined and fired multiple workers after they started organizing union campaigns at stores across Western New York.

The judge also found that the company interfered with a union election at the store on Fairport Nine Mile Point Road in Penfield.

In a statement to News10NBC, Starbucks said: “A recent independent third-party assessment was clear that Starbucks has not used an ‘anti-union’ playbook and has provided consistent reassurances to partners that it respects their right to freely associate and to collectively bargain without fear or retaliation.”

News10NBC also has reached out to the union Starbucks Workers United and is waiting to hear back.