Starting with some snow, then warming up this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. If your driveway or sidewalk is a sheet of ice, and it looks like Elsa visited your backyard, that ice will stick around into the first half of the weekend, then Mother Nature will help us out a bit.

Saturday will start chilly with temperatures in the upper single digits and lower teens, ending in the upper 20s by the afternoon. So, we’ll remain below freezing for another day, meaning any ice out there won’t be going anywhere. Snow showers will move in through the morning and taper during the afternoon.

Most will see less than 1″ of accumulation. Sunday will be a milder day, finally climbing out of the freezer and above freezing! We’ll also see some sun, which will help to melt some of the ice we’ve accumulated. We’re watching another storm system for the start of next week.

This one will have a similar track but likely different outcome compared to our ice event. We may see snow, sleet and a little freezing rain developing Monday afternoon and evening, but freezing rain will have less of an impact. That being said, if the timing is right, we may see another commute with sleet and snow.

If trends remain on this track, we may put up a Yellow Alert to draw attention to some impact on the roads. Stay with News10NBC and the First Alert Weather Team through the weekend for updates.