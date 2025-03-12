State AG plans to fine prison guards who didn’t return to work

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Letitia James said she plans to fine corrections officers who didn’t return to work on Monday after three weeks of unsanctioned strikes.

The state fired 2,000 corrections officers to end the strikes at dozens of prisons. The guards had until their regularly scheduled shifts on Monday to return and accept the deal on working conditions that their union negotiated with the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

State leaders said during a court proceeding in Buffalo that the fines will help to recover some of the estimated $3 million that the strikes cost them. However, AG James is no longer seeking to bring charges against any guards for taking part in the strikes. Earlier, state leaders said they would use criminal and civil action to try to end the strikes.

Many former prison guards came to the courthouse on Tuesday for the proceeding. As News10NBC has reported, Gov. Kathy Hochul has banned corrections officers who were fired from being rehired in other state service jobs. She is also recommending barring them from being hired as police officers in local and state jurisdictions by removing them from the Central Registry of Police and Peace Officers.

Some state lawmakers are saying that’s an abuse of power, with State Senator George Borello calling the governor’s response vindictive and authoritarian.

Over 10,000 corrections officers who were on strike decided to return to their posts before the deadline. Under the fourth and final deal that the union negotiated, they won’t face discipline and will have their health insurance restored. Guards went on strike to demand higher staffing levels, no mandated overtime over 16 hours, and increased measures to keep them safe.

