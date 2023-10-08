State and local leaders react to attacks on Israel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our state and local leaders reacted to the attacks on Israel on Saturday.

Governor Kathy Hochul called the attacks a “cowardly heinous acts” by a “terrorist organization.”

Hochul ordered state landmarks to be lit up in blue and white on Saturday night, the colors of the Israeli flag.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans released the following statement:

“I join with other mayors across the country in condemning the horrific attacks on Israel. My prayers are with the people of Israel, and especially the leaders and citizens of Rochester’s Sister City, Rehovot, which has been hit with direct rocket strikes. I pray for peace in the Middle East, around the world, and here at home.