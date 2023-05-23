State announces $3M to renovate Sibley Triangle building

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State has announced $20.5 million in funding for 10 revitalization projects in the Finger Lakes region, including the Sibley Triangle building in Rochester.

The funding is part of a $146 million investment in the Restore New York Communities Initiative, which aims to improve downtown districts, create economic opportunity, and improve housing stock. The funding will support 70 projects statewide and four counties with special projects.

One of those projects is a $3 million renovation of the Sibley Triangle building by creating a first-floor commercial and retail space and upper-floor residential units for students.

In addition, the Town of Lyons in Wayne County is getting nearly $6.6 million to improve the Canal District. The project will demolish over 67,000 square feet of properties and build 37 residential spaces that will include 25 affordable housing units.

The Town of Carlton in Orleans County will get $1 million to renovate Nesbitt Manor along Johnson Creek to create seven rooms for rental and events. A neighboring building will also be turned into a cafe, kitchen, and patio space.

The Restore New York Communities Initiative is administered by Empire State Development.