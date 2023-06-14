State announces 80% of its workers will receive paid parental leave

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday that more than 80% of state workers will now receive fully paid parental leave.

The governor worked with the three largest state unions to expand parental leave for all of their workers. The state will provide 12 weeks of paid time off for parents to spend with their newborn child, adopted child, or foster child.

“Parental leave is so good for the kids, so good for their attachment,” Hochul said. “It is good for their cognitive development and their health. And also I believe it increases employee productivity.”

The governor also announced the launch of the state’s Paternity Leave Awareness Campaign to reduce the stigma of men taking paid time off to bond with their new children.