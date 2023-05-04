State Attorney General confirms Greece Police officer shot two women in November

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – News10NBC just got the State Attorney General’s report on a murder-suicide involving an off-duty Greece police officer.

The report confirms GPD officer Tiffani Gatson shot two women in a home on Costar Street in Rochester last November before taking her own life.

It started with an argument – that turned into a physical fight.

Angely Solis, 27, died. Her sister survived the shooting.

The report found Solis died of gunshot wounds to her head and chest, and Gatson died from a gunshot wound to the head.

The AG’s investigation included a review of dashboard camera footage, ballistics testing, and a witness interview.