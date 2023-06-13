State Attorney General James to make stop in Rochester Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Local faith and city leaders are holding a summit Tuesday to have conversations and present ideas on solving gun violence.

It starts at 8:30 a.m. and will be held at the Prayer House Church of God by Faith on Cumberland Street.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is expected to be there.

After that, James’s office says she will make an announcement about law enforcement and efforts to protect public safety around 1:30 p.m.

