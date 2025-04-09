State budget gets third extension after being a week late

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul has approved a third extension to the New York State budget, which is a week late as of Wednesday.

The extension will keep state workers paid while the State Legislature continues discussions in Albany. This is the fourth year in a row that the budget has missed the deadline.

One of the holdups in passing the budget is the debate over the proposed changes to the state’s pre-trial discovery laws. That law requires prosecutors to turn over evidence to defense attorneys in a timely manner. As News10NBC has covered, the law can lead to cases being dismissed if prosecutors find additional evidence after filing a certificate of compliance. Hochul said that has led to domestic violence cases being thrown out due to technicalities.

The state budget includes funding for local transit, universal free school meals, and free tuition for some adult learners pursuing associate’s degrees. There are also proposals to restructure the CDPAP program, restrict where people can wear masks to minimize crime, and lower the bar to involuntarily hospitalize people with mental illness. Another proposal in the budget aims to lock away students’ smartphones during the school day for all students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

