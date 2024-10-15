State collects $401M in sports betting taxes in four months; What’s the money used for?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — NFL games including Buffalo Bills games have become some of the top events for sports betting, taking in a revenue of more than $11 billion since January of this year.

So, for the money that New York State collects in taxes from sports betting companies, where does the money go? A lot of the money goes to funding education.

We are just four months into the 2024 to 2025 sports betting fiscal year. The state has already brought in over $401 million in sports betting revenue taxes. That’s a whole lot of money and New York education is getting a big piece of the pie.

When asked if they knew where the tax revenue from sports betting was going, Lou Murray and Brayden Bontrager who sports bet said they had no idea.

“I just found out it’s going towards education,” said Brant Lasher at Bar Bill.

So far this year, $401 million in tax revenue from sports betting has gone towards education, with almost $900 million last year and over $743 million the year before that. When New York State legalized sports betting, they committed to the tax revenue dollars going towards education.

“Well, I can say I feel personally responsible for contributing all my terrible wages to the good cause,” Murray said.

“I think that’s amazing. If it’s not going in my pocket, I think it should go towards education,” Lasher added.

“What if I told you it was going toward education? Oh, that would actually be awesome. That would be outstanding. I would love that,” said Brayden Bontrager.

The sports bettors all agree that education is deserving of these tax dollars.

“Me and my buddies enjoy it. We don’t go in overhead, but by all means, it’s a fun time. It makes every game matter a little bit more, I think,” Lasher said.

As for who they’re betting on tonight, Murray said, “Bills all the way, all the way. You see that minus 1 and a half line? That’s a Bills line.”

Lasher added, “I’ve got three people for a touchdown. I have Allen, Shakir, and I had to throw in Bralin from the Jets to even it out a little bit, a little parlay.”

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.