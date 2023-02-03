State comptroller speaks out against proposed Thruway toll increases

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli is speaking out against the proposed Thruway toll increases.

This comes after the state’s Thruway Authority asked its board to approve a toll hike that would begin in 2024. The state’s E-Zpass customers would see an increase of 5% in 2024 and another increase of 5% in 2027. The toll hike would be 75% for those without an E-Zpass or with one from out of state.

DiNapoli says the toll increases should be a last resort and that other actions can be taken first. For example, he wants the Thruway Authority to conduct a thorough review to identify expenses that might not be necessary and maximize other non-toll revenue sources.