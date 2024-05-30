State Comptroller’s office apologizes for pension payment error affecting many retirees

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York State Comptroller’s Office says many state retirees received two pension payments for May due to an error.

Over the next few days, state retirees will see three pension payment-related transactions in their accounts: two deposits and one withdrawal.

“Due to an error, many of you received two direct deposit pension payments for May,” the Comptroller’s website states. “The issue has been resolved, and the erroneous payment is scheduled to be withdrawn from your banking account by May 31.”

The Comptroller’s Office said the pension payment which remains in your account will be accurate. The office apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates retirees’ patience as the issue is resolved.