State extends middle school standardized testing window by one week after online system failures

NEW YORK STATE – Middle schools across New York have been unable to complete standardized tests for two days.

The state Education Department confirmed that students in grades three to eight have been unable to access online testing systems. Officials blamed the state’s testing vendor, NWEA, for the issues and plan to hold the company accountable.

The department extended the testing window by one week to May 23 and plans to keep the tests on the NWEA systems for now.

