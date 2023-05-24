State Fair looking to fill hundreds of summer positions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Great New York State Fair is actively looking for people for summer and New York State Fair employment.

Full-time summer jobs are available in several departments, including events, maintenance and trades. There are also openings in administrative roles, and internship types of positions, which are designed for those interested in events, communications, and sponsorship-related fields. Employment begins immediately and lasts through Labor Day, September 4.

In addition, the fair is hiring hundreds of positions for the 13-days of The Great New York State Fair, which begins Wednesday, August 23 and continues through Labor Day, Monday, September 4. Currently the most needed areas are guest relations, security, safety and transportation. The fair is also looking to hire superintendents for the talent showcase, as well as the Pan African Village.

Brief descriptions of all open roles are provided in the application here. While the positions are designed for the 13-day run of the Fair, work hours, rate of pay, and duration of employment varies per assignment, and certain positions may be needed before the Fair begins.

Candidates interested in any of the open positions for full summer employment and fair staffing are encouraged to complete an online application here. Prospective applicants can email questions to recruitment@agriculture.ny.gov.

In addition, separate from employment through the Fair, there are additional jobs available for those interested in grounds and restroom cleaning through the Green Event Ninjas and the KleenTeem. Positions are available for a variety of roles in shifts including daytime, evening, and overnight. The employment dates run from August 19 through September 8, 2023. Additional information can be found here.

Parking jobs, when they become available, will also be provided here.