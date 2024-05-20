State grants provide $440,000 boost for Brighton Volunteer Ambulance’s equipment upgrades

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — The Brighton Volunteer Ambulance received a special gift of $440,000 in state grants at its annual open house. New York Assembly member Sara Clark and State Senator Jeremy Cooney secured the grant money to help the department upgrade its equipment.

The announcement came at the Brighton Volunteer Ambulance Open House, an event where they make the public aware of other services provided like CPR classes and host fun events for children. Ambulance leaders say the grant money is badly needed because Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates don’t cover the cost of services.

“In an environment where the insurance reimbursement rates aren’t going up with inflation, it’s a squeeze. So to have something like this then we don’t have to take it out of our capital to buy this equipment it just translates to helping patients,” said Dennis Mietz, President of Brighton Volunteer Ambulance.

Brighton hosts its open house during National EMS Week. This is the 50th anniversary of the annual recognition of ambulance workers.