State keeps I-490 flyover ramp closed due to ‘poor’ condition, impacting up to 1,200 daily drivers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The flyover entrance ramp near the Frederick Douglass-Susan B. Anthony Bridge, which was one of the main ways to get on I-490 from Rochester, has been closed since last summer.

When work started on the bridge over the river, the state closed and inspected the flyover ramp. The state transportation report says the status is poor and out of caution, they’re keeping it closed.

For 50 years, this is how drivers got on 490 East from the Inner Loop. For the last nine months it’s been sealed off. The state DOT bridge inspection report shows the flyover was inspected last September and under the heading of poor status, the report says “yes.”

Today I went under the ramp to look for problems. I saw joints that show some of the rebar exposed, and something similar as the ramp curves on the other side. The DOT’s regional director was not available to talk on camera but his office told me this:

“Out of an abundance of caution, the ramp will remain closed while the Department completes its analysis to determine the extent of rehabilitation work needed.”

The DOT’s traffic counter doesn’t include numbers on the flyover, but over the course of a year, almost half a million cars and trucks drive the road leading up to it. That’s 1,200 cars and trucks a day.

When we did a Good Question story on the flyover, the state told us the ramp will open in the spring.

