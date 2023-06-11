State lawmakers are one step closer to signing a gaming compact with the Seneca Nation
ALBANY, N.Y.- A gaming compact is an agreement between a Native American tribe and a state government that lays the framework for gaming on native-owned lands.
Gaming compacts are required under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. The last time New York State and the Seneca Nation agreed on a compact was back in 2002.
The New York State Senate overwhelmingly approved a measure that would allow Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a new deal.
New York State and the Seneca Nation announced a preliminary compact on Wednesday. The state assembly has not yet voted.