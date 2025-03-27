State lawmakers consider replacing agency with authority over public utilities

ALBANY, N.Y. — Democrats in the New York State Legislature are considering replacing the Public Service Commission, the agency that regulates the state’s utilities, including electricity, gas, and water.

That’s according to a report from the Albany Times Union. The lawmakers say consistent increases in utility bills show the PSC can’t keep costs down for consumers. According to the report, they’re considering whether to replace the agency with one that could more tightly regulate utilities.

As News10NBC has covered, the PSC approved a rate hike for RG&E customers in October of 2023, but not by as much as RG&E requested.