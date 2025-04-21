State lawmakers look to expand state’s false advertising laws

ALBANY, N.Y. – State lawmakers are working to expand New York’s false advertising laws to include foods and drinks marketed to children.

A proposed bill aims to change state law to specifically consider whether an ad is directed at children when determining if it is false advertising.

The bill targets ads using bright colors, animated characters, or celebrities who appeal to kids. This move follows a 2022 review of 19 studies that found exposure to ads increases children’s calorie intake.

